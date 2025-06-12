Men armed with machete barged into Dollar General, but got away with empty bags, Gwinnett police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are searching for two men who robbed a Dollar General last month, but they didn’t actually get away with any money.

Police say two men, one of whom had a machete, walked into the store on Lawrenceville Suwanee Road near Dean Road on May 19.

According to the police report, both of the store’s employees said they were held down.

One of the employees said she was walked over to the safe and ordered to hand over the money inside. She told police that she handed them three red deposit bags, and they ran out of the store, got into a white Jeep Wrangler and drove off.

She told police that the bags were empty because they had already made their deposits for the day. She says the men never checked them before leaving.

Police say anyone who recognizes the suspects should contact investigators at 770-513-5300.

