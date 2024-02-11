Man who confessed to killing 2 men during drug deal near Lawrenceville sentenced to life in prison

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County man convicted of killing two men during a marijuana sale near Lawrenceville will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Police said Steven Tran, 23, went to a home on Racquet Club Circle in unincorporated Lawrenceville on April 16, 2020, to purchase two pounds of marijuana from two men.

When he entered the home, police said Tran robbed An Ha, 23, and Julian Talbo, 20, and then began shooting.

Investigators said Tran fired 12 shots, killing both men.

Police recovered physical evidence from Tran’s Kennesaw home that connected him to the murders.

He then confessed to shooting the victims.

A Gwinnett County jury found Tran guilty of two counts of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault, and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony on Friday.

Tran was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences in prison.

He is not eligible for parole.

“We are pleased to bring justice to the two families of these victims who lost their lives during a senseless killing,” Gwinnett County District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said.

