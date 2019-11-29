  • Man visiting family for Thanksgiving in Gwinnett killed in shooting

    By: Chelsea Prince, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A man visiting his family and friends in Gwinnett County for Thanksgiving was killed in a shooting Friday morning, police said.

    The 30-year-old victim, whose name was not released, was found with multiple gunshot wounds when police responded to the shooting on Barnaby Court just before 3 a.m. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he died.

    "Right now detectives are interviewing witnesses and family members, but it is believed the victim does not live at this residence and was here visiting friends, family for Thanksgiving," Gwinnett County police spokeswoman Officer Ashley Wilson said from the scene.

    The man was in the garage with other witnesses when the gunshots rang out, she said. The home, which is just outside Lilburn in a neighborhood off Rockbridge Road, appears to have been targeted. 

    "We do believe there is a suspect out there," Wilson said. "We don't believe this to be random, as if somebody picked a house at random and started shooting. However, any specifics on the suspect information are unknown at this time."

    There is no immediate danger to the public, she said.

    Chelsea Prince, with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, contributed to this article.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories