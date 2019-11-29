Man visiting family for Thanksgiving in Gwinnett killed in shooting

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A man visiting his family and friends in Gwinnett County for Thanksgiving was killed in a shooting Friday morning, police said.
The 30-year-old victim, whose name was not released, was found with multiple gunshot wounds when police responded to the shooting on Barnaby Court just before 3 a.m. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he died.
"Right now detectives are interviewing witnesses and family members, but it is believed the victim does not live at this residence and was here visiting friends, family for Thanksgiving," Gwinnett County police spokeswoman Officer Ashley Wilson said from the scene.
Officers are on scene of a homicide on Barnaby Ct. in unincorporated Lilburn. The PIO is en route to gather details. pic.twitter.com/OHG6Bap5OE— Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) November 29, 2019
The man was in the garage with other witnesses when the gunshots rang out, she said. The home, which is just outside Lilburn in a neighborhood off Rockbridge Road, appears to have been targeted.
"We do believe there is a suspect out there," Wilson said. "We don't believe this to be random, as if somebody picked a house at random and started shooting. However, any specifics on the suspect information are unknown at this time."
There is no immediate danger to the public, she said.
Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit are actively investigating a homicide that left one dead off Barnaby Ct. in unincorporated Lilburn. Press Release: https://t.co/MOTSwFoMPw pic.twitter.com/dt9WjCrL9l— Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) November 29, 2019
Chelsea Prince, with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, contributed to this article.
