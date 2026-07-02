Man threatening to blow up check-cashing store walks out empty-handed despite bomb threat

A bomb threat at a Gwinnett County business led to an intense search in the air for an attempted armed robbery suspect.

Officers rushed to the scene on Wednesday when they got a call about a robbery in progress with a bomb.

From there, they turned to Air-1 above to find the man on the run, and police say the suspect gave them a lot of help finding him.

Police said the man had threatened to blow up a check-cashing store.

“We have to approach that with a certain level of intensity,” said Brock Marks with the Gwinnett County Police Department. “A masked individual came into the commercial business, passed along a note claiming that he had a bomb and a handgun while demanding cash.

It started before noon on Wednesday at a check-cashing business on Lawrenceville Highway near Lawrenceville.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police said the masked man held what looked like a detonator and gave the clerk 20 seconds.

She called police instead, and he ran off empty-handed.

But police said Jordan McLain, 29, had already shown the cameras his face.

“He was actually shown on camera attempting to cash that fraudulent check prior,” Marks said.

Investigators said the same man had walked in unmasked half an hour earlier, trying to pass a fake $2,900 check.

The aviation unit and license plate cameras tracked his red pickup with two washing machines in the back to Seaboard Industrial Boulevard.

It’s there that the pickup ran out of room with patrol cars closing in from every side and guns drawn.

“Anytime we get something of that severity, we always take it to the utmost degree of seriousness,” Marks said.

Thankfully, no one was hurt in the situation, and police said they found no bomb on the suspect.

©2026 Cox Media Group