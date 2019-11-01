  • Man shot to death inside Gwinnett apartments; homicide detectives investigating

    By: Tony Thomas

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Homicide units are at Gwinnett County apartments Friday morning after a man was found shot to death. 

    The man was found by a family friend on Coleville Circle around 7 a.m. in unincorporated Norcross. 

    Channel 2's Tony Thomas said that the victim's back door window at the Oakwood Vista Apartments was shattered. 

