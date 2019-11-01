Man shot to death inside Gwinnett apartments; homicide detectives investigating

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Homicide units are at Gwinnett County apartments Friday morning after a man was found shot to death.
The man was found by a family friend on Coleville Circle around 7 a.m. in unincorporated Norcross.
Channel 2's Tony Thomas said that the victim's back door window at the Oakwood Vista Apartments was shattered.
@GwinnettPd on scene at OAKWOOD Vista apartments where they've found a man shot , his backdoor window shattered. I'm learning more from his family for @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/sc0vyKJMrT— Tony Thomas (@TonyThomasWSB) November 1, 2019
