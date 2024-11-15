Man accused of killing 60-year-old in Gwinnett, stealing his car and thousands of dollars

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man has been arrested in connection to the death of a 60-year-old in Lawrenceville who hadn’t been heard from in several weeks.

Marquis Green, a 27-year-old from Auburn is accused of murdering 60-year-old Robert Terry and then taking his car along with several thousand dollars from his bank account.

On Oct. 29, Gwinnett police officers responded to a home on Mount Vernon Drive in Lawrence to do a wellness check on Terry, who had not been heard from in several weeks. Officers then found Terry dead in the home, prompting the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner’s Office to perform an autopsy.

After Terry’s death was ruled a homicide, investigators learned one of his cars was being driven by Green around Gwinnett County. It was also discovered that thousands of dollars were missing from Terry’s bank accounts and several important documents were also missing from his home.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Green was eventually arrested at a restaurant in Duluth on Thursday.

Green remains in Gwinnett County Jail and is charged with felony murder, robbery by intimidation, aggravated assault, financial transaction card fraud, concealing the death of another, identity theft, computer forgery, theft by taking, and aggravated cruelty to animals.

Anyone with information in this case is asked contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group