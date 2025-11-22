Man killed in ‘senseless’ execution-style shooting after being given a ride; killer sentenced

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County jury has sentenced Brian Sanchez Duarte for the execution-style murder of Alinton Joel Rivera-Zuniga in November 2022.

Duarte, 32, was found guilty of malice murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony after a jury deliberated for about two hours. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

The incident occurred in Norcross when Rivera-Zuniga, 22, was shot point-blank after accepting a ride from Duarte and Jose Caraballo-Mendez.

“This was a senseless death,” District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said. “This verdict and sentencing send a message that deadly violence is uncalled for. We hope the outcome of this case helps the victim’s family find solace.”

On the early morning of Nov. 27, 2022, Rivera-Zuniga was leaving the Alta Gama event hall in Norcross when he encountered Duarte and Caraballo-Mendez in a red SUV. Caraballo-Mendez offered Rivera-Zuniga a ride, which he accepted.

During the trial, it was revealed that Duarte became agitated and questioned Rivera-Zuniga’s intentions. Caraballo-Mendez testified that Rivera-Zuniga stripped down to his underwear to show he was unarmed and not a threat.

Security camera footage presented during the trial showed the SUV stopping on the road, with Duarte getting out of the passenger seat and walking around to the left side of the vehicle. Caraballo-Mendez testified that Duarte ordered Rivera-Zuniga out of the SUV and shot him in the ear.

The case was prosecuted by Managing Assistant District Attorney Drew Unger and Assistant District Attorney Ramika Gourdine-Palmer, with assistance from Investigators Matt Cleland and Christian Robertson. Detective J.R. Jorstad and the Gwinnett County Police Department played a key role in solving the case, and expert testimony was provided by Dr. Carol Terry and Investigator Ron Blackburn.

