Man found dead in small pond in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a man found dead in a pond in Gwinnett County.
According to Gwinnett County police, a man walking across a bridge on Indian Trail Lilburn Road discovered the victim in the pond Tuesday morning.
Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach learned the man was found face down in about 2 feet of water.
The medical examiner is working to determine if the incident was a medical, an accident or a crime.
We're staying in touch with authorities as they continue their investigation, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon
Breaking: body of man discovered in Beaver Ruin Creek, right under bridge on Indian Trail Lilburn Rd. in Gwinnett County. Found face down in about 2 feet of water. Still trying to determine if it’s medical, accident, or crime. pic.twitter.com/pyX7ftg6bi— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) June 18, 2019
