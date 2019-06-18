  • Man found dead in small pond in Gwinnett County

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a man found dead in a pond in Gwinnett County. 

    According to Gwinnett County police, a man walking across a bridge on Indian Trail Lilburn Road discovered the victim in the pond Tuesday morning. 

    Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach learned the man was found face down in about 2 feet of water. 

    The medical examiner is working to determine if the incident was a medical, an accident or a crime. 

