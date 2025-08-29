Man fired randomly, was inches away from hitting sleeping couple, Gwinnett police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man fired shots toward homes in Gwinnett County, nearly hitting a sleeping couple, according to police. He had his day in court Friday, and his attorney argued self-defense.

The shooting occurred early on July 17 near Mirza Lounge, where the suspect, Demarcus Ferguson, worked, police said.

Surveillance cameras captured Ferguson firing shots into the darkness behind a business, police said.

Police say stray bullets went into a couple’s bedroom where they were sleeping at 3 a.m.

Detective Angela Carter of Gwinnett County Police said, “One entered their headboard where they were sleeping and it was inches away from their head.”

Police reported that Ferguson, 22, began shooting after someone fired at him outside Mirza Lounge. However, they noted that he appeared to be shooting away from the initial confrontation.

“When the shot was fired, he went around the building and began firing shots in the complete opposite direction in which the vehicle was located, and I mean shooting just randomly,” Carter said.

During a probable cause hearing, Ferguson’s defense attorney argued that his client acted in self-defense, claiming Ferguson was in fear for his life when he fired multiple shots, Channel 2’s Matt Johnson reported.

Aaron Laga, Ferguson’s defense attorney, stated, “The fact that he fired his firearm multiple times goes more towards the fact that he was in fear for his life.”

Despite the self-defense claim, police raised doubts about Ferguson’s actions, as he was seen shooting in the opposite direction of the initial threat.

Assistant District Attorney Selwyn Patterson remarked on the seriousness of the situation, saying, “Thank God we’re not here for a different type of case, but this can very easily been a homicide case.”

The judge found sufficient evidence to proceed with the case, and Ferguson remains in custody without bond. Adding to his legal troubles, he’s been charged with also being a convicted felon in possession of a gun.

The person who allegedly fired the shots at him to begin with has also been arrested.

