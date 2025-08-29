Indicted Cobb clerk suspended by governor

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp’s office announced Friday that he suspended Cobb County Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor, saying her alleged offenses “relate to and adversely affect the administration of the office” she holds.

She was indicted July 31 on two counts of destruction of public records and two counts of violation of oath of office.

Taylor pleaded not guilty to those charges on Monday.

Ross Cavitt, Cobb County communications director, released a statement, saying:

“We respect the Governor’s resolution. Since the Clerk of Superior Court is a constitutional officer and not under the authority of the Board of Commissioners, we will not be commenting further. Our focus remains on ensuring that county services continue without interruption.”

