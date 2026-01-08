Man convicted of sexually violating clients arrested again after trying to reopen massage parlor

DULUTH, Ga. — A man convicted of sexually violating massage clients is in jail again after Gwinnett County deputies say he tried to start his massage business again.

A year before his conviction in 2023, Duluth police started getting calls about Tarek Mentorui harassing women off Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.

No crime was committed then, but now he’s gotten the attention of law enforcement again, and this time he’s in jail.

Massage oils and a diffuser line the counter in a small bedroom in Gwinnett County. It has all the makings of a relaxing environment.

But the man who set it up, Mentorui, was once convicted of sexually violating massage clients and now is in trouble again.

“He told me he’s the perfect roommate,” landlord Rosie Marchal said. “He’s weird. Very weird.”

Marchal told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson that she met Mentorui last July, a month after his release from jail in Tennessee.

The 37-year-old is now in the Gwinnett County Jail, accused of unlicensed massage therapy and felony failure to register as a sex offender.

Marchal said he told her his name was Isaac, and when she asked if he was a sex offender…

“He says no, I’m not sex offender,” Marchal said.

It wasn’t long until she said he was bringing strangers into his room.

“I told him to stop because he said, well, they’re training me. Of course, they’re training you. I told him that I don’t want that. I don’t want people coming in and out in my property,” Marchal said.

Mentorui pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual battery in Nashville in 2022 after 19 women accused him of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.

On Wednesday, the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mentouri for rendering massage therapy services for compensation as an unlicensed massage therapist.

“He’s got some issues. Big time.” Marchal said.

Marchal said she confronted him after recently learning about his past, but let him stay until his latest arrest.

“He came out, I said, I didn’t do anything. I said, yes, you lied to us,” Marchal said.

Deputies said he didn’t update his information as part of his sex offender responsibilities, so he was charged with a felony.

