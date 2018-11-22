0 Man claims to be from Mexican cartel in new phone scam

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police across the northern suburbs are trying to identify a man calling local clinics and claiming to be part of the Mexican cartel.

Police say the calls come in from a Mexican number, calling Hispanic clinics and demanding money or threatening violence.

So far threats have been made at clinics in Norcross, Chamblee, Doraville and Cobb County.

Channel 2’s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Tony Thomas obtained a recording of one of the threatening calls.

“I’m with the Sinaloa cartel. I’m with Sinaloa Federation drug cartel,” the caller said.

One woman, who didn’t want her identity revealed, told Thomas she received the threatening call last week.

The victim says she was told “two people is going to come into the office and he's gonna be armed with guns and he's going to ask me for something.”

“Now either you comply or I’m going to send my people in there and cut your f****** head off,” the caller said.

Norcross police say four clinics in their city have received the call, including one where a detective was able to get there in time to record part of the call. One owner paid the terrorist more than $1,000, but then the person kept calling back for more.

“Money, it's all about money,” Sgt. Arelis Rivera said.

Police say other clinics in DeKalb and Cobb counties have also reported getting a similar call from the same number. Investigators aren't sure if the caller is actually in Mexico or the number is being spoofed.

Police say if you receive the call, you should hang up -- or don’t answer in the first place.

“More than likely once you answer it, they are going to keep calling,” Rivera said.

Police worry there are many other victims around metro Atlanta that have simply been too scared to call authorities.

