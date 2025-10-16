Man caught trying to take Gwinnett teen to south Georgia, deputies say

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — A south Georgia man is in custody after authorities say he was having a sexual relationship with a teenage girl.

Twiggs County sheriff’s deputies say they pulled over the car being driven by Raymond Stephenson just before midnight on Wednesday night for a taillight violation.

The person in the front seat with him did not have any identification, but told deputies she was 17.

But deputies say she was visibly nervous, so they asked both Stephenson and the young woman to step out of the car.

They later learned the girl was 15, and Stephenson had picked her up to take her to his home in Dodge County.

Investigators say they also learned that Stephenson had been having sexual relations with the teenager.

He was arrested and charged with enticing a child for indecent purposes. He is being held in the Twiggs County Jail.

