Man caught driving on wrong side of road hit officer while trying to flee, metro Atlanta police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man has been arrested after driving down the wrong side of the road and hitting an officer while trying to flee, Gwinnett County police said.

After noticing Demetrius Gibson driving down the wrong side of the road May 30, an officer said he followed the suspect into an apartment complex and pulled him over.

At first Gibson appeared to cooperate, but then the officer said he noticed the suspect trying to flee.

When the officer ordered the man out of the vehicle, he backed up, hitting the officer and his vehicle, police said.

Police were able to track Gibson to a restaurant on June 5 and tried to take him into custody.

When Gibson tried to run again, he ran into other officers.

Police said Gibson even tried to run while being escorted to a police vehicle in handcuffs. Authorities said they had to secure his legs to keep him from running or hurting himself.

Gibson was taken to Gwinnett County Jail and faces several charges, including aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer while engaged in official duties, reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense and several narcotics charges.

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