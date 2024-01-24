Man breaks into victim’s car, uses stolen credit cards to get Subway, electronics, police say

DULUTH, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are searching for a suspect they said broke into a victim’s car and used their credit cards for food and electronics.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The incident happened on Jan. 3 in unincorporated Duluth.

According to Gwinnett police, the victim’s vehicle was parked in front of 3296 Commerce Avenue. The address appears to be EchoPark Automotive Atlanta.

While the victim was working, the suspect allegedly stole the victim’s wallet containing several credit cards.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police said the victim’s credit cards were then used a short time later at a nearby Walmart in the city of Duluth. According to authorities, the victim received an alert from her bank stating that one of the transactions occurred at the Subway inside Walmart.

The victim called the store and spoke with a Subway employee while the suspect attempted to use the victim’s credit card to purchase food, police said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The Subway employee allegedly confronted the suspect about the purchase, causing the suspect to run away.

Gwinnett authorities said, the suspect left the store but not before purchasing multiple high-end electronics with the victim’s credit card.

Officers described the suspect as a man between the ages of 18 and 25 wearing blue jeans and a blue “Kool-Aid” sweatshirt.

Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or online. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Delta flight from Atlanta loses nose wheel during attempted takeoff, FAA confirms

©2023 Cox Media Group