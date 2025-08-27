Man arrested for pointing loaded gun over loud music, Gwinnett County police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County man is facing felony charges after allegedly pointing a loaded gun at his neighbor during a dispute over loud music.

Roderick Collins, 48, was arrested at the Avonlea Pointe Apartments near Duluth after police responded to a complaint last Sunday. He is accused of confronting his neighbor around midnight and making them fear for their lives.

“You’re about to be placed under arrest,” an officer is heard saying in body camera footage.

Police say Collins went to his neighbor’s apartment demanding they turn down their music. The neighbor reportedly agreed to lower the volume but asked why Collins was banging so hard on his door.

Witnesses told police that’s when Collins pulled out a black and silver handgun and cocked it.

Collins has been charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor criminal trespass. Investigators say he hit the door so hard he left deep dents in the metal door and broke the lock.

Collins denies pointing a gun at anyone, but police recovered a firearm from his apartment after executing a search warrant.

Police say there are other ways to resolve conflicts.

“Whether that requires a citation or a warning, we will go out there and deal with it. We don’t want it to escalate to something where someone pulls a firearm and someone goes to jail or gets arrested,” Cpl. Juan Madiedo from the Gwinnett County Police told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson.

Collins has a court date on Friday where there’s a chance he will be released on bond.

