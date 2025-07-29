Man accused of pistol-whipping victim for AirPods, cash during Gwinnett Co. armed robbery

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police arrested a man linked to an armed robbery that was about cash and electronics.

Police say after pistol-whipping a teen for $500 cash and a pair of AirPods, Samuel Medeiros-Santos, 19, tried to get away on Satellite Blvd., but was no match for the officers on his tail.

A Gwinnett County police officer chased him and ended the pursuit by performing a PIT maneuver.

Officers soon learned that Medeiros-Santos was one of four people linked to a violent armed robbery in Duluth three days earlier.

Police say the chase began July 18 when officers spotted a car on Satellite Blvd. linked to an armed robbery at a home in Duluth.

Duluth police say two teenage brothers went to visit a friend when masked gunmen attacked.

Officers say the second brother tried to help, but the group of suspects shot at him with bullets tearing holes through his jacket.

Three days later, three of the four were in custody.

Duluth police told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson that they arrested two juvenile suspects, but one other, an adult, remains on the run.

Maynard Stubbs, 19, is considered armed and dangerous.

Police say it appears that the robbery involves people who know each other.

The victim who was pistol-whipped had a cut to his head, but no one was shot.

