Man arrested, accused of being among those impersonating deputies for armed robberies

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested and faces multiple felony charges after authorities say he and a group of suspects impersonated sheriff’s deputies to commit armed robberies.

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit began the investigation Jan. 9 after receiving an alert from the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Samuel Baxter was eventually found through surveillance and taken into custody during a traffic stop in DeKalb County. He was spotted by investigators leaving a residence and entering a gray Nissan Sentra.

Members of the Fugitive Unit, with assistance from the Georgia State Patrol, stopped the vehicle. Authorities said Baxter didn’t comply with orders during the stop, so police took him to the ground using “controlled techniques.”

Following the arrest, officials requested an ambulance as a precaution. Baxter declined medical attention and was taken to the Gwinnett County Police Headquarters. Detectives from the Gwinnett County Police Department interviewed him regarding the alleged robberies.

Baxter is currently being held at the Gwinnett County Jail without bond.

He faces multiple felony charges, including home invasion, kidnapping, armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission or attempt to commit a felony.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group