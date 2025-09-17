Man accused of spying on woman in metro Atlanta Target

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. — Kenneth Powell, accused of recording a woman in a Target restroom in Peachtree Corners, Gwinnett County, was arrested after turning himself in to police.

Powell, 28, was supposed to appear in court for a previous peeping tom charge in DeKalb County on the same day he allegedly committed the crime at the Target store.

“It’s obviously alarming on anyone. It’s being recorded, especially in the privacy of a restroom,” said Cpl. Juan Madiedo of the Gwinnett County Police Department.

The incident occurred when a woman noticed a phone pointing under her stall door in the women’s restroom at the Target store. She shouted, alerting others to the situation.

Police reported that Powell had been pacing near the restrooms for nearly ten minutes before entering the women’s bathroom. Surveillance footage captured him fleeing the scene in a black car.

Investigators used technology, including Flock cameras, to track Powell down, leading to his arrest. He is currently being held without bond, as he is considered a risk of committing more crimes.

The victim is recovering, and police commend her for calling for help promptly. They urge anyone with video recordings of the suspect to save the footage and contact authorities.

