At least 1 shot near DeKalb County shopping center

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating after a person was shot near a shopping center in DeKalb County on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to a shopping center near North Hairston Road and Memorial Drive to reports of a shooting.

All the latest details LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 4:00 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

NewsChopper 2 flew over the area where at least a dozen police units blocked off a large portion of the parking lot.

A single silver car was inside the sectioned-off area. It’s unclear if it is involved in the investigation.

Investigators say at least one person was shot and has moderate injuries.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting or details on possible suspects.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group