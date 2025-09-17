‘I wanted to cry’: Mother describes son’s injuries from beating in jail by dozen inmates

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A mother was horrified after seeing her son severely beaten in the Clayton County Jail.

Chuntae Kelley described her son Ataurus Kelley’s injuries as so severe that his head was swollen to the size of a pumpkin after being attacked by about a dozen inmates.

Sheriff Levon Allen has filed a lawsuit against county commissioners, claiming budget restrictions are causing understaffing and overcrowding, which he says leads to assaults.

Ataurus Kelley was transported to Grady Hospital with bleeding in his brain after the assault. His face, head, neck and ears were swollen, and his eyes were black.

