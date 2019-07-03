Man accused of killing HS student outside convenience store ID'd

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Gwinnett County Police Department has identified the suspect in a deadly shooting outside a convenience store.
According to police, 15-year-old Branden Gerena was murdered around 12:30 a.m. Monday at the corner of Thompson Mill Road and Pebblebrook Drive in Buford.
On Wednesday, police told Channel 2’s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Tony Thomas that Savion Dillard was identified as the shooter. He’s on the run and considered armed and dangerous.
Denzel Wilburn was taken into custody and charged with armed robbery. Police said he was the getaway driver.
We also learned Wednesday that police believe the motive in the shooting was robbery. Investigators said Dillard robbed Gerena of a backpack and some marijuana.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}