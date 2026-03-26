Lanes reopen after crash involving Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta ambulance

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A crash involving multiple vehicles, including a children’s hospital transport unit, shut down part of Interstate 85 in Gwinnett County Thursday afternoon.

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News Chopper 2 flew over the crash, which was reported around 2 p.m. along I-85 NB at State Route 317 on Lawrenceville and Suwanee Road.

A Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta ambulance was involved in the crash, according to a CHOA spokesperson.

Georgia State Patrol says the chain-reaction crash began when the driver of a black Ram 1500 tried to change lanes and hit a Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta medical transport vehicle.

After that initial impact, the pickup truck continued forward and slammed into the back of a utility trailer being pulled by a Ford F-250.

GSP says the Ford truck then collided with the transport vehicle, and the two became entangled, sliding across lanes of traffic. During that sequence, the Ford also sideswiped another pickup truck.

The people inside the Ram 1500 were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Officials say there were no children inside the medical transport vehicle at the time of the crash. No patients were being transported, and the crew wasn’t seriously injured.

The northbound lanes of I-85 were shut down for about an hour and a half while crews worked to clear the scene. The lanes were reopened around 4 p.m.

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