Lightning strike believed to have house fire in Gwinnett County neighborhood

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services officials say the responded to a house fire Sunday morning in the 1900 block of New Hope Road in Lawrenceville.

When they arrived, they found a single story home engulfed in flames.

Because of how heavy the fire was, firefighters were forced to attack the blaze above the home to get the fire under control.

After the knock down of the fire, firemen re-entered the home and conduct searches, clearing it of any occupants inside.

Neighbors told fire officials that they heard a loud crash of lighting, and then smoke filled the attached garage. Two adults and several animals were displaced due to the fire.

The American Red Cross is assisting those displaced by the fire.

