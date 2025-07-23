Lazy Dog is closing its Peachtree Corners location

Lazy Dog Restaurants will close its Peachtree Corners location, citing difficulties in navigation and parking.

The last day for the 5224 Peachtree Parkway restaurant will be Friday.

A spokesperson for the New American restaurant chain said of the difficult decision to close the restaurant: “Since opening, the surrounding site has experienced changes that have made it increasingly difficult for guests to navigate and park. These challenges have significantly impacted our ability to deliver the experience our guests deserve.​"

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Lazy Dog spokesperson said they’re working with people who worked at the Peachtree Corners location “to explore opportunities at surrounding locations and support them during this transition.”

The spokesperson thanked the community of Peachtree Corners for their support of the restaurant, which has been open for six years.

Lazy Dog has two other metro Atlanta locations, in Dunwoody and Alpharetta, which are its only Georgia locations.

Most of the chain’s restaurants are in California, where the company has its roots, and out west. But in addition to Georgia, it also has locations in Florida, Illinois and Virginia.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group