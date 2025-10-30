Latest in security tech on display in Peachtree Corners demo

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. — A Gwinnett County community is getting a look at the latest advancements in robotics and AI technology to enhance police and first responder operations during emergencies.

Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach explained the latest technology demonstrated in Peachtree Corners, and how it could save time, resources and lives.

Around 45 representatives from tech companies to law enforcement in Gwinnett County got to see the demo at Peachtree Corners Curiosity Lab, including technology to also detect drones.

The demonstration from Czech Republic companies included detection systems for drones and sound events.

“We can detect aggression noises, gunshots,” said CEO Lukas Svoboda, highlighting the capabilities of Jalud Embedded’s Sound Event Detector.

The Sound Event Detector can identify various sounds, such as breaking glass and squealing tires, and notify police in real-time, significantly reducing response times.

Svoboda said it can even differentiate types of screams.

Capt. Henry Mesa from Gwinnett County noted the benefits of drone detection technology for monitoring areas such as airports and prisons.

“With Drone Tag we’re able to see the two locations, where the drone is currently flying as it moves live, also able to see the movement of the operator itself,” he said.

Even many flying in the same area can be tracked.

Peachtree Corners invited the companies to demonstrate their technologies following a city delegation’s visit to the Czech Republic.

While currently in the demo phase, these technologies have the potential to revolutionize emergency response efforts, offering faster and more efficient solutions for public safety.

