K9 officer retires from Gwinnett Police Department after 8 years of service

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department recently announced the retirement of one of its K9 officers after eight years of service.

K9 Nitro, a 9-year-old Belgian Malinois, responded to 353 calls during his time with the force.

He assisted with 64 apprehensions, detected narcotics 35 times, and found evidence 73 times.

He completed nearly 2,000 hours of training and was recognized as officer of the month three times.

A vet recommended he retire due to age-related heat sensitivity and mobility issues.

Nitro will live out his retirement with his handler, Sgt. Brian E. Doan.

