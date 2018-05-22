Jury deliberations to begin in Gwinnett County murder trial

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Jury deliberations are set to get underway in a Gwinnett County murder trial.
Channel 2's Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Tony Thomas has been covering the trial, in which the defendant has been loud at times.
The jury was set to begin deliberating after lunch Tuesday.
They have listened to a week's worth of testimony and been out of the courtroom as defendant Melvin Roberts has exploded in anger several times.
RELATED STORIES:
Roberts wiped tears from his eyes as prosecutors wrapped up their closing arguments Tuesday morning.
Authorities said Roberts killed Jabari Pettway in November 2016, leaving his body along a south Gwinnett dirt road.
Roberts has lashed out at his attorneys and the judge at times, insisting evidence is being faked and there is a conspiracy against him.
He did not take the stand, though, when he had a chance to testify and let his attorney speak to the jurors.
“There is no anger, bitterness. There is not a cross word between my client and Jabari,” Defense attorney Lawrence Lewis said. “Melvin Roberts got no reason to shoot Jabari.”
Police said after Roberts killed Pettway, he took his car to southwest Atlanta and burned it.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}