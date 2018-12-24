"How'd he get up there?" Officers find police chase suspect hiding in warehouse

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A Gwinnett County man is out on bond after police say he sped away from a traffic stop, and then left a trail leading officers right to where he was hiding.
Duluth police said they aren't sure exactly why Jonathon Ryno ran from a traffic stop but they know one thing: He needs to learn how to play the child’s game of hide-and-seek a little better.
Duluth police said that Ryno’s SUV had a tag violation, but he slipped through a strip mall parking lot and took off. On May Road, the truck was dumped, and an officer saw the man running into a warehouse.
The warehouse was dark, and officers weren't sure who the man was or how dangerous he might be.
