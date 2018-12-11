Hit-and-run suspect dies in crash on I-85, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police say a hit-and-run suspect died in a single-car crash Tuesday morning.
Gelhbach saw the car that ran off a ramp from Highway 20 onto Interstate 85 southbound in Gwinnett County around 6 a.m.
Confirmed crash in Gwinnett County at Buford Drive at 85 ramp killed driver. Waiting on Medical Examiner before towing/moving car from scene. LIVE updates with @WSBTraffic and from scene at 6:30a pic.twitter.com/HZft3zoNBA— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) December 11, 2018
The car crashed head-on into a concrete barrier wall.
Gwinnett County police said the person inside the car died.
They said the person was a suspect in a hit-and-run.
