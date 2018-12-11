  • Hit-and-run suspect dies in crash on I-85, police say

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    Updated:

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police say a hit-and-run suspect died in a single-car crash Tuesday morning.

    Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach first told you about the wreck during Channel 2 Action News This Morning

    Gelhbach saw the car that ran off a ramp from Highway 20 onto Interstate 85 southbound in Gwinnett County around 6 a.m.

    The car crashed head-on into a concrete barrier wall.

    Gwinnett County police said the person inside the car died.

    They said the person was a suspect in a hit-and-run.

    We're working to learn details of the crash and the hit-and-run, for updates on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

    TRENDING STORIES:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories