Gwinnett’s new K-9 trained to sniff out digital devices that could hold sexual abuse images

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office has enhanced its TRACE (Trafficking and Child Exploitation) Unit with a new Electronic Storage Detection K-9 named Dee to find devices that may contain crucial evidence.

The TRACE Unit investigates human trafficking, gang activity, vice crimes and the exploitation of minors.

K-9 Dee’s exceptional abilities allow the TRACE Unit to discover time-sensitive evidence, including concealed devices such as micro-SD cards, internal and external hard drives, and other forms of digital storage that might otherwise go unnoticed. This significantly boosts the unit’s capacity to gather crucial evidence in cases involving crimes against children.

“K-9 Dee is a tremendous asset to the public, not only in addressing offenses targeting our most vulnerable populations, but also in supporting all aspects of criminal investigations with a focus on crimes against children,” said Field Operations Commander Assistant Chief Godfrey.

The TRACE Unit collaborates with local, state and federal agencies to arrest individuals involved in crimes against children, leading to the reunification of families and the protection of vulnerable individuals throughout Gwinnett County.

The Sheriff’s Office said it remains committed to deploying innovative strategies to assist regional law enforcement agencies.

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office urges residents to remain alert and report suspicious activity. To submit a tip to the TRACE Unit, call 770-619-6655 or visit GwinnettCountySheriff.org.

