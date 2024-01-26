Gwinnett woman finds wanted fugitive hiding in her home

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News is hearing the startling story of a woman who found a wanted bank robber asleep in her home in the middle of the night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2′s Tom Regan was live in Mountain Park, where Gwen Hatcher had been following the story of the massive search for suspected bank robber James Raborn for days.

Raborn was accused of robbing a bank, leading police on a chase and crashing his truck before running from the scene into a nearby neighborhood.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Police said that while Hatcher was away early Wednesday, Raborn broke into her home through a window and hid in a home office. Hatcher came home and went to bed unaware that there was a fugitive inside her home.

The calm actions she took when she discovered the man at her home, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

Man accused of attempting to break into Ga. elementary school in search of ‘pizza,’ deputies say A man is behind bars after officials say he attempted to break into an elementary school in search of pizza.





©2023 Cox Media Group