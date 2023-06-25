Gwinnett school adding new ‘sensory room’ to help students with health and well-being

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A makeover at an elementary school in Suwanee will give some students a new space designed to help their mental health and well-being.

Volunteers from ‘school crashers’ and Georgia United are working together on a sensory room at Burnette Elementary.

The assistant principal says the space will give special education students somewhere to take a break and it will help develop their senses.

“Research shows that this will positively affect their ability to focus and so then that translates to better school achievement,” assistant principal Melissa Dienhart said.

School Crashers is planning makeovers at five more local schools this summer.

It is unclear when construction on the room will be completed.

