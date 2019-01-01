Hands-Free Law: More than 6,000 citations issued statewide since July

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement agencies throughout Georgia vowed to crack down on texting and driving in 2018- and they did just that.
We ride around with police in a major metro county as they look for violators, Wednesday on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
New numbers show that throughout Georgia, more than 6,000 citations were issued since the Hands-Free Law went into effect July 1.
[READ: Hands-Free Act: Breakdown of exactly what's allowed, what isn't]
Authorities in Georgia started enforcing in July the Hands-free Georgia Act, the biggest change to Georgia’s traffic laws in years.
“The overall goal is just to keep people safe," said Trooper Cory Croscutt. “We're specifically looking for violations of the hands-free law."
