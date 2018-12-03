MISSING: 7-year-old boy may be with mother's boyfriend

Police in Gwinnett County need the public's help in finding a missing 7-year-old.
The Gwinnett County Police Department believes Quamaine Finch is with his mother's boyfriend, 42-year-old Ricardo Medy.
Missing Person Alert: Quamaine Finch (age 7)— Gwinnett Police Dept (@GwinnettPd) December 3, 2018
Quamaine may be with his mother's boyfriend, Ricardo Medy (age 42). Ricardo now has an active warrant for Interference with Custody.
Call @StopCrimeATL 404 577-8477 if you know where either person can be found. pic.twitter.com/3zvZisR0KO
The Division of Family and Children's Services was awarded custody of Finch when his mother was taken into custody in Fulton County last week.
Officers and a DFCS member went to Medy's home in Lawrenceville on Nov. 27 around 7:30 p.m.. Medy refused to answer the door and told the officers Finch was with his biological father.
A Special Victims Unit detective has issued an arrest warrant for Medy.
Anyone who knows the location of Finch or Medy is urged with GCPD detectives 770-513-5300. Tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}