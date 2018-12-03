  • MISSING: 7-year-old boy may be with mother's boyfriend

    Updated:

    Police in Gwinnett County need the public's help in finding a missing 7-year-old.

    The Gwinnett County Police Department believes Quamaine Finch is with his mother's boyfriend, 42-year-old Ricardo Medy.

    The Division of Family and Children's Services was awarded custody of Finch when his mother was taken into custody in Fulton County last week.

    Officers and a DFCS member went to Medy's home in Lawrenceville on Nov. 27 around 7:30 p.m.. Medy refused to answer the door and told the officers Finch was with his biological father.

    A Special Victims Unit detective has issued an arrest warrant for Medy.

    Anyone who knows the location of Finch or Medy is urged with GCPD detectives 770-513-5300. Tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories