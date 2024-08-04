Gwinnett police looking for 2 men accused of putting credit card skimmer in grocery store

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are looking for two men suspected of putting a credit card skimmer on a register at a Norcross grocery store.

On June 20, the two men entered the Talpas Supermercados grocery store at 4664 Jimmy Carter Blvd.

Police said one of the men distracted the cashier while the other put a credit card skimmer on the card system.

Police describe one suspect as a Hispanic man wearing a black V-neck shirt, blue shorts, and a dark hat.

The other suspect is described as a Hispanic man wearing a Fila t-shirt and a black hat.

If you have information about these men, please call Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

Crime Stoppers tipsters are eligible to win a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspects.

