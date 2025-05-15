Gwinnett Police to launch weekly ‘Chief’s Walks’ to build community trust

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are bringing back a classic approach to public safety this summer, walking the neighborhood and meeting residents face to face.

This summer, the department will launch weekly ‘Chief’s Walks,’ where high-ranking officers and command staff will spend Saturday mornings walking through different neighborhoods across the county.

The goal is to build trust, listen to concerns, and make officers more visible in the communities they serve.

“They hope to (get) feedback from the community, get questions from the residents in the neighborhoods, and do some more in community engagement,” said Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle with the Gwinnett County Police Department.

The walks will run from 9 to 10:30 in the morning every Saturday, with locations announced in advance. Police say the initiative is part of a broader summer plan that starts May 20, aimed at reducing crime and increasing engagement, especially as teens and young adults head into the summer months out of school.

“Typically, across the nation, there’s a spike in crime over the summer months,” said Winderweedle.

In addition to the walks, residents can expect increased patrols in places like malls, parks, and concert venues.

Officers will use steady blue cruise lights on their vehicles, and crime suppression units will target some designated areas.

However, the department says the heart of the plan is the face-to-face contact.

“Keeping teenagers and young adults out of trouble is a good task,” Winderweedle said.

