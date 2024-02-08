Gwinnett officers investigate suspicious death in parking lot of apartment complex

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett police are investigating a suspicious death in the parking lot of a 55+ apartment community.

Officers and detectives are currently on the scene of a suspicious death in the parking lot of a community on the 2900 block of Old Peachtree Road in Dacula.

The body was found in the parking lot by someone passing by.

Police said that this death is not being investigated as a homicide.

It is unclear what led up to this death.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach is headed to the scene to learn more for Channel 2 Action News At Noon.

