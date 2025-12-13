Gwinnett neighbors push for roundabout to stop dangerous intersection burnouts

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County intersection has become a regular hotspot for dangerous driving that’s keeping residents awake and fearing for their safety.

Surveillance video from Sunday night shows a driver in a pickup truck doing burnouts and donuts at the corner of Williams Road and Tug Drive near Norcross.

For Santo, a resident who asked to be identified only by his first name, it’s a scene that plays out almost daily.

“I’ve been living here for almost four years now, and I believe it’s been going on this whole time I’ve lived here and possibly longer,” Santo said.

The noise has become so disruptive that Santo told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson that he sleeps with earplugs in with the sound of the ocean playing on his phone, and his heater running.

“I can still hear it. It’ll still wake me up in the middle of the night,” he said.

But Santo says the danger is even worse than the sleepless nights.

“Any given moment, a car could veer off and end up in somebody’s house or somebody’s yard or, God forbid, hurt somebody,” he said.

The fear is real enough that one neighbor built a mound of rocks on his corner to protect his property after someone hit the telephone pole at the intersection.

Santo believes he has the solution: a roundabout.

“The county could solve this right away with building a roundabout right here. It would flat out prevent people from doing these dangerous maneuvers 24/7, 365,” he said.

“While we currently do not have a specific project planned for this location within our existing SPLOST program, we will include it in our list of projects for future evaluation,” said Deborah Tuff, Gwinnett County spokesperson. “Our operations team has already upgraded stop signs to flashing LEDs and improved roadway striping and street lighting while working with police on enforcement.”

Meanwhile, some are hoping for a more permanent solution.

“We just got to keep spreading the word to stress the urgency to protect the community out here and the people and the kids and the neighborhood,” he said.

