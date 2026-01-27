Gwinnett neighbors heard the explosion that knocked their power out

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Power crews have been working across the state to get power back on for the thousands of people who lost electricity during the weekend ice storm.

In Gwinnett County, one neighborhood spent 24 hours in the dark after hearing a transformer blow.

Neighbors told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson that a tree fell on some power lines before they heard an explosion and lost their power.

“[I] heard a loud bang amongst the trees and swaying and everything like that," John Grable said.

That noise was the end of power for 40 people off of Canary Lake Drive.

“We have gotten power loss before when we have bad storms, so we assumed we’d be affected in some way, not necessarily 24 hours,” Grable said.

Luckily, crews were able to get power restored in the neighborhood on Monday in the middle of Grable’s interview with Johnson.

But firefighters say the biggest threats come from inside your home.

“We want to caution you on the use of heaters inside the home. If you leave the room, those heaters should be turned off,” Captain Ryan McGiboney with Gwinnett County Fire Rescue said.

He added that icy spots around your home can cause serious slips and falls.

“Simple trip to check the mail or to go outside to look at something can easily land you in the hospital,” he said.

