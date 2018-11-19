Gwinnett, metro malls increase security patrols for the holidays

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - This week many of you will head to malls and stores as early as Thanksgiving for great deals. But it's also a busy season for criminals.
Many metro Atlanta malls, including in Gwinnett County, are adding more security officers to help keep you and your valuables safe.
But officials say there are things you can do, like hiding your bags in the trunk and having your keys ready to keep you from becoming an easy target.
We'll show you the things you will notice the next time you shop, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
Clearing your car of valuables is one of things Atlanta Police Officer Lisa Bender said shoppers should do to keep criminals away.
“Around the holidays just like everyone's shopping the criminals are shopping as well,” Bender said.
She said stay alert and don’t get distracted by your cell phone. Always have your keys ready.
