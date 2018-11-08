0 Record number of stores will be closed Thanksgiving Day

The holiday shopping season officially kicks off the day after Thanksgiving, with many stores opening Thanksgiving Day.

This year, however, a record number of retailers have decided not to open Thanksgiving Day. BestBlackFriday.com released its official list of closings recently, with 75 stores confirming they will not be open.

BestBlackFriday.com said it personally confirmed the status with a representative or PR contact from each of these retailers, and the list will be updated daily as more stores make their decision.

The website’s annual survey of shoppers showed 28.99 percent of the 1,069 people who responded “Strongly Dislike Thanksgiving Day Openings,” and 18.67 percent “Dislike” stores being open.

When BestBlackFriday.com contacted retailers to confirm their status, some gave official statements on why they chose to close on Thanksgiving.

Costco: “As an appreciation of all the hard work our employees do over the course of the year, we have always closed on Thanksgiving to give our employees a chance to relax and enjoy time with their families.”

Guitar Center: “At its core, music is about bringing people together. Guitar Center will close all stores on Thanksgiving Day to ensure our store employees have the opportunity to spend quality time with friends and family, fostering connections and shared experiences through music.” — Wayne Colwell, EVP of stores, Guitar Center

Mattress Firm: “At Mattress Firm, we value the importance of family and tradition. As in years past, we will not be opening our stores on Thanksgiving Day. We appreciate the hard work and dedication of our employees throughout the year. We know the power of sleep and believe our team deserves this time to rest and spend time with their loved ones.” — Steve Stagner, executive chairman, president and CEO of Mattress Firm

Here is the list of closings so far. BestBlackFriday.com says it will update the list as new stores confirm their status.

A.C. Moore

Abt Electronics

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Ace Hardware

Acme Tools

Allen Edmonds

American Girl

At Home

AT&T (Company-Owned Stores)

Barnes & Noble

Big 5 Sporting Goods

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Blain’s Farm & Fleet

Bob’s Discount Furniture

Burlington

Christopher & Banks

Cost Plus World Market

Costco

Craft Warehouse

Crate and Barrel

Dillard’s

dressbarn (majority of stores)

El Dorado Furniture

Fleet Farm

Gander Outdoors

Gardner-White Furniture

Guitar Center

H&M

Half Price Books

Harbor Freight Tools

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

HomeGoods

Homesense

IKEA

JOANN Stores

Lamps Plus

Lowe’s

Mall of America

Marshalls

Mattress Firm

Menards

Micro Center

Music & Arts

Nebraska Furniture Mart

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack

Northern Tool

Office Depot & OfficeMax

Outdoor Research

P.C. Richard & Son

Patagonia

Pep Boys

Petco

PetSmart

Pier 1 Imports

Publix

Raymour & Flanigan Furniture | Mattresses

REI

Sam’s Club

Sierra Trading Post

Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sprint (Retail Stores Closed Unless Mall Dictates Otherwise; Mall Kiosks May Open)

Staples

Stein Mart

Sur La Table

The Container Store

The Original Mattress Factory

The Paper Store

TJ Maxx

Tractor Supply Co.

Trader Joe’s

Trollbeads

Von Maur

West Marine

