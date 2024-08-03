Gwinnett man grateful for not being runover after woman steals truck, then crashes

DULUTH, Ga. — A Gwinnett County man says he’s thankful he wasn’t run over by his own truck after police say a woman stole it, then wrecked it within minutes of getting behind the wheel.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson learned the crash knocked the victim to the ground.

Duluth police showed up to a car crash, and body camera footage shows how they arrested the woman accused of stealing the truck.

“Hey, put your hands up,” an officer says on the footage.

Police say 40-year-old Magdalena Garcia never should have been behind the wheel of any car, let alone the truck she’s accused of stealing and crashing into trees.

“I’m sorry, though,” Garcia says on camera.

“I mean, I’m sorry ain’t gonna cut it,” the officer told her.

The crash and theft happened last Saturday at the Publix on Old Peachtree Road.

Police said Garcia stole the truck while a man was working on the flatbed. The victim fell off but jumped back on the driver side window as Garcia drove in the parking lot until wrecking the truck on some trees.

Officers showed up around 6 p.m., which is when Garcia told them she made a mistake.

“I’ve been through some stuff too, but I don’t think I’ve ever stolen a work truck before,” an officer said on the footage.

Pictures show the extensive damage to the truck after it was totaled. Police found an open liquor bottle and they believe she was driving drunk.

After the bizarre theft and crash, the victim told Channel 2 Action News he was relieved he wasn’t hurt.

“Lock that woman up before she kills me,” the man said on body camera footage shared by Duluth police.

