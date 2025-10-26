Gwinnett library offers program to help those who served time in jail to start their own business

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Public Library is now accepting applications for its New Start Entrepreneurship Incubator Program (NSEI), aimed at helping formerly incarcerated people start their own businesses.

NSEI offers a six-month course that combines in-person classes, online coursework, and mentorship to provide business education tailored for the reentry population, which in Georgia includes a significant number of minorities and people of color.

“Formerly incarcerated individuals are an overlooked population of aspiring entrepreneurs, often lacking the means, access, and support to launch a small business successfully,” said Charles Pace, Executive Director of the Gwinnett County Public Library.

NSEI began as a grant project in 2021, funded by Google in partnership with the American Library Association.

Participants attend monthly presentations by local business experts on topics such as finance, marketing, licensing, and writing a business plan. After each meeting, they complete online coursework and receive one-on-one support from experienced small business mentors.

The library provides laptops and Wi-Fi service to students who need them, ensuring that all participants have the necessary tools to succeed.

The program culminates in an event called Launchpad, where participants pitch their business ideas to community business leaders. The Gwinnett County Public Library Foundation has awarded $15,000 through the Launchpad event.

As of this year, the program has successfully graduated 42 entrepreneurs across five cohorts, demonstrating its impact on the community.

