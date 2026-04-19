Gwinnett library to close temporarily for plumbing repairs

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A library in Lawrenceville is closing for a few weeks in an effort to repair underground plumbing.

The closure of the Hooper-Renwick Themed Library began April 14.

Gwinnett County Public Library System expects the location to reopen in early May.

Because the contractor is repairing the plumbing under a one-year warranty, the county is not being charged.

The contractor is also going to finish more warranty-related work while the library is closed.

The closure will not affect the Gwinnett County Public Library System’s 2026 Summer Reading Challenge.

Exhibits and artifacts aren’t being impacted by the repairs.

The library system is encouraging patrons to avail themselves of the library’s digital services or visit other locations while the Hooper-Renwick Themed Library is closed.

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