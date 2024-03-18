Gwinnett family wants answers after they say pit bull attacked husband, 16-year-old daughter

NORCROSS, Ga. — A Gwinnett County family is asking for accountability after a pit bull attack in front of their home left their family dog with serious injuries and their teenage daughter with stitches in her hand.

“I see my husband laying on top of the dog, my daughter being hysterical, and my dog has been shaken like a rag doll,” Irina Pierce said.

It was last Tuesday afternoon at around 4:30 p.m. when Pierce’s husband and her 16-year-old daughter were coming home from school in Norcross. Almost immediately after getting out of their car, they say they saw a pit bull break from its owner and charge toward their small family dog, Coco.

“I thought she was dying,” said Aubrey Pierce, who quickly tried to pry Coco out of the dog’s mouth. “The pit bull is on Coco, dragging her to the street.”

His daughter, Lily, was there next to him.

“I wanted to get my dog out of his jaws,” she said.

The pit bull attack continued for a couple of minutes, according to a cell phone video from a neighbor. The pit bull’s owner told Lily to get water, she said, and when Lily dumped water over the dog, Coco was released and ran into the home.

The dog’s owner left the area after she appeared to hit her dog with a leash.

Coco was left with 60 stitches. Over the weekend, the family says Coco’s condition worsened and she needed to remain at an animal hospital because of an infection and an additional surgery.

The family says Gwinnett County Animal Control identified the owner with the help of witnesses over the weekend. It’s unclear what punishment, if any, the owner faces. The owner has not been identified.

The Pierces want more done to ensure that the dog cannot return to the neighborhood.

“This dog on the loose is a danger to not only the dogs but the little kids,” said Irina Pierce.

Lily and Aubrey both started rabies shots on Friday as a precaution.

