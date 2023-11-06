Gwinnett County woman remembered as ‘fighter’, ‘light’ after passing from rare disease

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Family and friends are preparing to say goodbye to a Gwinnett County woman who touch the lives of many metro Atlantans.

Ramonie Smith was known from billboards posted around the city, as she searched for an organ donor.

At 21, she lost her battle this past week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

She was just like beaming she was so excited that she finished because it was not easy,” her mother Melissa Johnson told WSB Tonight’s Candace McCowan.

Smith was a fighter. She fought to enjoy every moment of her life.

“She was very funny, she was hilarious she just was a light,” Johnson said.

She spent most of her life fighting a rare kidney disease. One that required a kidney transplant when she was five.

And as many saw in 2018 on billboards throughout the Metro, she would need another kidney into her teen years.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Because she had a transplant previously, she had high antibodies which made her hard to match she only had 1 percent that would match her so needing a heart and a kidney only made her challenge even harder,” her mother said.

She fought the good fight, including the last few months where she was in and out of the hospital.

Until just last week, Ramonie’s fight came to an end.

She had multiple strokes; it was just too much for her to get past,” her mother said.

Now her family is raising money to celebrate Ramonie’s life and making sure that her legacy is never forgotten, while promising to carry on her work.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“All the things she’s done in her life, from signing up thousands of people to be organ donors to raising millions of dollars for other children,” Johnson said.

If you want to donate to Ramonie’s celebration of life, we have put a link to Ramonie’s GoFundMe page here.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Funeral for beloved tow truck driver killed on I-575 held Sunday

©2023 Cox Media Group