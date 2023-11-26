Gwinnett County substitute teacher dies, family remembers their life

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A popular Gwinnett County substitute teacher is being remembered after her family said she passed away from sickle cell anemia.

“She was really suffering just from sickle cell anemia,” Tysheen Benson said.

Benson said the last few years have been tough for his mother, substitute teacher Kizzie Bell.

“It really started with Sickle Cell, which then caused kidney failure to start happening as well, which then caused heart failure,” Benson told Channel 2′s Larry Spruill.

Benson said his mom loved her job as a sub teacher.

“That was really cool. That was the last thing she started to do,” he said.

She recently passed away

“Truthfully it’s tough. It’s really tough,” Benson told Channel 2 Action News.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, sickle cell anemia affects about 100,000 Americans. Also, 1 in 13 black babies is born with the Sickle Cell Trait. That’s why he’s fighting for awareness for sickle cell.

“Even when she’s at her weakness, she’s still trying to fight for other people,” Benson said.

Benson said his mom helped so many people. They buried her on Saturday.

There is a GoFundMe account where you can donate online.

