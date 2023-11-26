This metro area city is one of the top 10 places millennials are moving. Do you live there?

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Where people are moving can have a big impact on the economy, whether it impacts businesses, traffic, and housing availability.

A metro Atlanta city was named one of the top 10 places millennials are moving, based on analysis of data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Consumer finance website SmartAsset put together the rankings across the United States and named Sandy Springs to the top 10 list for where millennials moved for 2023.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

While Sandy Springs broke into the top 10, Atlanta was still ranked high on the list, reaching the 33rd spot out of nearly 270 cities included in the list by SmartAsset.

The Census data was gathered in 2022, with SmartAsset using the numbers to show changes across the U.S. this year.

Across the rankings, seven cities in Georgia were in the top 50% of moving destinations for millennials.

So, what did SmartAsset’s data analysis have to say about the city in north Fulton County?

TRENDING STORIES:

Based on data from the Census, SmartAsset said about 10.5% of the population in Sandy Springs are millennials who moved in during 2022.

Across the whole population, both new arrivals and current residents, millennials made up 32% of the overall Sandy Springs population, according to the SmartAsset analysis.

The data said that meant 11,210 millennials moved into the area during 2022.

Other Georgia cities that made the rankings were Savannah, Atlanta, Athens-Clarke County, Macon-Bibb County, Columbus and Augusta-Richmond County.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 Macon, Georgia Macon, Georgia Millennials moved in as percent of population: 6.59% Number of millennials moved in: 10,173 Total millennials as percent of population: 26.15% (Mihand35/Wikimedia Commons)

Here’s a look at how each of the cities measured up, according to SmartAsset.

Rank City Millennials moved in as % Number of millennials moved in Total millennials as % 10 Sandy Springs 10.49% 11,210 32.05% 11 Savannah 10.45% 15,303 31.72% 33 Atlanta 8.38% 41,482 36.88% 46 Athens-Clarke County 7.79% 9,942 27.52% 90 Macon-Bibb County 6.59% 10,173 26.15% 98 Columbus 6.45% 12,897 29.26% 102 Augusta-Richmond County 6.39% 12,835 28.33%

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Time to jump for joy! Kangaroo’s escape attempt foiled by north Georgia deputies

©2023 Cox Media Group