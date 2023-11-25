UGA PhD student diagnosed with brain tumor while overseas mourning mother

ATHENS, Ga. — A PhD student studying at the University of Georgia is fighting for his life.

Bibek Pangeni and his wife came to the United States in 2022 so he could get his PhD in the Department of Physics and Astronomy, according to the UGA Nepalese Student Association.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Earlier this year, Pangeni and his family returned to Nepal to be with their family as they mourned the loss of his mother who lost a battle with Parkinson’s disease.

The day before they were supposed to return, the organization said, Pangeni was diagnosed with third-stage glioma, a brain tumor.

Once he was able to return to the U.S., he was admitted to Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital and had surgery to remove half of the tumor, which was sent off for testing.

TRENDING STORIES:

Doctors are still working to determine a treatment plan for Pangeni, the Nepalese Student Association said.

They have established a GoFundMe campaign to help offset the family’s medical costs.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN RELATED NEWS:

Metro doctors hope new local research could lead to cure for brain tumors This weekend the WSB-TV family will join the Georgia Brain Tumor Walk and Race event at the Battery in Cobb County to walk in honor of our beloved Jovita Moore.

©2023 Cox Media Group